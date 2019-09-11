Nbt Bank N A Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Market Value Declined; As Lkq (LKQ) Stock Price Declined, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Cut Position

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 103,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, down from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 5.14 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 2.54 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of LKQ Dropped in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: WDAY, LKQ, REGN – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 6,330 shares. British Columbia Investment invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 100,000 are held by Cna Financial. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 116 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The invested in 0.02% or 59,743 shares. Incline Global Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.15 million shares stake. Moreover, Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Limited Company has 1.26% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 145,191 shares stake. Stifel reported 134,225 shares stake. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% or 6,484 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.04% or 915,255 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 466,726 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.09% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 119,967 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $163.85M for 12.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La holds 2.12% or 19,783 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Fin Services owns 37,482 shares. Iron Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,962 shares. Guinness Asset reported 3.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc stated it has 144,841 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt Com owns 12,230 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 62,850 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maryland Capital holds 0.61% or 35,002 shares. Newfocus Fincl Group Incorporated Lc holds 32,658 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 27,516 shares. Jp Marvel Ltd invested in 72,781 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 2.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cahill Fincl Advisors Inc reported 6,667 shares stake. South State has 1.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.