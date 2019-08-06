Nbt Bank N A Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $330,542; Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s Sentiment Is 0.35

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 7 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 20 sold and decreased their positions in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.42 million shares, down from 2.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Nbt Bank N A decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Nbt Bank N A holds 103,174 shares with $14.42M value, down from 105,552 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 2.99M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 29,815 shares. Paw Corp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,000 shares. Coho Prtnrs stated it has 4.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.6% or 22,743 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 1.22% or 80,495 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,697 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset has invested 3.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baker Avenue Asset LP stated it has 6,144 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Violich Capital Mgmt invested 4.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 6,217 were reported by Nelson Roberts Lc. Pnc Fincl Serv Group accumulated 8.20 million shares. Jane Street Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 223,897 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 1.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% or 28,428 shares. Farmers Bankshares, Kentucky-based fund reported 56,265 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.31 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

Nbt Bank N A increased Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) stake by 29,280 shares to 44,975 valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Smallcap Dividend E (DES) stake by 39,386 shares and now owns 95,391 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $152.55 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund for 17,448 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 254,201 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 445,776 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 47,091 shares.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 10,391 shares traded. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) has declined 7.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.86% the S&P500.