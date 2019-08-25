Nbt Bank N A Decreased Its Visa Cl A (V) Stake by $614,016 as Stock Price Rose; Genuine Parts Ord (GPC) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $598,080 as Market Value Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Ord (GPC) by 65.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 5,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 8,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 807,258 shares traded or 9.87% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 11,368 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 15,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Ord (NYSE:AVY) by 2,739 shares to 5,268 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ord (NYSE:SLB) by 7,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics Ord (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 14.92 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend Etf (DON) by 49,002 shares to 141,317 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Et (SCZ) by 29,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

