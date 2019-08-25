Nbt Bank N A Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $302,434; As Quinstreet Common (QNST) Share Value Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc Common (QNST) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 160,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 655,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, up from 495,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.68 million market cap company. It closed at $11.02 lastly. It is down 19.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC SEES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 20/04/2018 – $QNST: Split Rock, $QNST’s 4th-largest holder and one its earliest backers, keeps selling shares. Another 230k earlier this week at prices as low as $10.73. ����; 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 110,477 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 105,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,518 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 41,644 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 655,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 213,834 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oak Assoc Oh has 0.04% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Par Mgmt Inc reported 1.77 million shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 31,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Prudential Financial reported 220,238 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Century Cos stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 165,856 shares to 314,156 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdt (NYSE:MDT) by 18,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,148 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC).

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QuinStreet (QNST) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QuinStreet, Inc. Acquires MyBankTracker.com Nasdaq:QNST – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Insurance.com Study Ranks the Worst States for Accident Claims – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tirschwell & Loewy reported 42,638 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 69,707 shares. Moreover, Hamel Assocs has 2.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 783,680 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.57% or 278,023 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32,775 shares. Cwm Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goodwin Daniel L owns 34,700 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt Inc reported 2.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Commercial Bank Comm Of Newtown holds 98,575 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Inc holds 87,170 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 290 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.24% or 40,881 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.04% or 27,504 shares. Town Country Commercial Bank Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 70,059 shares.