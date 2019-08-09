Nbt Bank N A Boosted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) as Stock Rose; As Aecom (ACM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cut Stake by $881,600

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 62,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 2.34 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 44.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 37,300 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 93,630 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 14/03/2018 – AECOM- CO, UNITS AND CERTAIN LENDERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCT 17, 2014; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss/Shr 75c; 08/05/2018 – ACM REDUCING ADJUSTED EBITDA1 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – QTR-END TOTAL BACKLOG REACHED $50 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Loss $119.7M; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AECOM Technology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AECOM’s (ACM) Technical Services Unit Inks $12M Defense Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AECOM urged to review strategic options by Starboard – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AECOM Technology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 136,300 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $101.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 132,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 201,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 596 are held by Tru Com Of Vermont. Moreover, Dupont Capital Management has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Cna Fin Corporation reported 0.34% stake. Country Tru Retail Bank owns 39 shares. Invest House owns 26,065 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 105,986 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Prudential Financial reported 1.40 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Barclays Public Limited owns 58,936 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 55,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 644,760 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Lc invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pointstate Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Decatur Capital invested in 90,039 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co New York accumulated 1.27% or 209,560 shares. Foster And Motley has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lindsell Train Limited holds 5.27M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adage Capital Lc owns 2.24M shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 9.91 million shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc reported 24,176 shares. Professional Advisory Services Inc owns 159,640 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na stated it has 15,950 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Walt Disney Company (DIS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,453 shares to 14,905 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,080 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.