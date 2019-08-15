Nbt Bank N A Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Position; Prince Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Holding

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) stake by 30.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 213,981 shares as Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN)’s stock declined 3.48%. The Prince Street Capital Management Llc holds 485,400 shares with $8.39M value, down from 699,381 last quarter. Compania De Minas Buenaventu now has $3.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 306,060 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura: Gonzalo Eyzaguirre Resigns Effective April 30; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS

Nbt Bank N A increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 123.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbt Bank N A acquired 4,130 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Nbt Bank N A holds 7,466 shares with $1.24M value, up from 3,336 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $520.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $182.45. About 4.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 28/03/2018 – Statement from Playboy Enterprises, Inc. regarding Facebook; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 22/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Facebook Investors to the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS ‘FOLLOWING UP’ WITH FACEBOOK ON OVERSIGHT OF APP DEVELOPERS, THIRD PARTIES THAT UTILISE THEIR PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 15/05/2018 – lmmudyne Announces Strong Quarterly Revenue Growth and Provides Update on Shapiro MD; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 03/04/2018 – Facebook won’t extend European data standards to the rest of the world; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 14.33% above currents $182.45 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $235 target. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. M Partners maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $210 target. Rosenblatt maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Rosenblatt has “Buy” rating and $212 target. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1,250 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). S&Co Inc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,199 shares. Mitchell Management Com has 34,310 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. American Rech & Mngmt has 2,695 shares. Covington Capital Management accumulated 55,883 shares. Bailard reported 143,649 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 255 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd invested in 39,281 shares. Bandera Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 73,150 shares. Economic Planning Adv has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Logan has 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 177.22M shares. Moreover, Azimuth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 87,298 shares.