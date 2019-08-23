NBT Bancorp (NBTB) to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019; Ngam Advisors LP Trimmed Genesee & Wyoming A (GWR) Holding

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Genesee & Wyoming Inc A (GWR) stake by 25.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 17,064 shares as Genesee & Wyoming Inc A (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 50,514 shares with $4.40M value, down from 67,578 last quarter. Genesee & Wyoming Inc A now has $6.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.64. About 389,100 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

NBT Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:NBTB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. NBT Bancorp Inc’s current price of $35.88 translates into 0.72% yield. NBT Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 86,678 shares traded. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has declined 4.59% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical NBTB News: 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 58C; 20/04/2018 – DJ NBT Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBTB); 23/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP 1Q ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES $70.2M; 26/03/2018 NBT Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c Vs. 23c; 05/04/2018 – NBT BANCORP UNIT BUYS RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES, LLC; 22/05/2018 – REG-Nexstim Plc – first NBT® system for depression ordered in the US; 09/05/2018 – Nexstim Plc launches NBT® system for depression at the US Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in New York; 23/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp 1Q EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NBT Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary Acquires Retirement Plan Services, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Inv Management has invested 1.62% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.07% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bluecrest Limited holds 3,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 103,594 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 3,990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Limited Partnership has 461,100 shares. 352,736 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated has invested 2.66% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 479,175 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 3,061 shares. Parametric Port owns 220,259 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability has 2,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 100,996 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Fmr holds 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 3.43 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 6,994 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Monster Beverage Corp stake by 20,801 shares to 1.45M valued at $78.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 4,348 shares and now owns 122,693 shares. Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NBT Bancorp Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 1.37% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research reported 11,528 shares. The New York-based Fagan has invested 0.15% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.01% or 53,757 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 128,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 16,911 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 24,404 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 201,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 30,169 shares. First Trust Advisors L P accumulated 47,460 shares. Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) for 43,119 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 0.5% or 63,727 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associates Inc Ct invested 0.08% in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB). Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 29,693 shares. Walthausen And Com Limited Liability reported 0.99% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 3,600 shares.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The company's deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

