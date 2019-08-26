NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.70 N/A 2.56 15.12 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.15 N/A 1.33 13.12

Table 1 demonstrates NBT Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Horizon Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. NBT Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Horizon Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

NBT Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 49.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of NBT Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39%

For the past year NBT Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

NBT Bancorp Inc. beats Horizon Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.