NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 3.80 N/A 2.56 15.12 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 15 6.37 N/A 0.76 20.54

In table 1 we can see NBT Bancorp Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. NBT Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NBT Bancorp Inc. and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) 0.00% 6% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.4% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares and 58.5% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of NBT Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.3% of Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) -2.43% 0% 4.33% 8.91% -3.28% 15.5%

For the past year NBT Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY).

Summary

NBT Bancorp Inc. beats Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) on 6 of the 9 factors.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and depositing funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 37 additional branch offices in New York and New Jersey; and a non-branch office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.