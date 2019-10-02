NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of NBT Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand NBT Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have NBT Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp Inc. 119,372,744.93% 11.20% 1.20% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NBT Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp Inc. 43.01M 36 15.12 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

NBT Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio NBT Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for NBT Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NBT Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year NBT Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that NBT Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NBT Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NBT Bancorp Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.