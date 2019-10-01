Navistar Intl (NAV) Valuation Declined While Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Holding by $986,510; As Corelogic (CLGX) Share Value Rose, Tower Research Capital Trc Has Raised Holding by $1.42 Million

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 861.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 34,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 38,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 4,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 341,060 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Adequately Identify and Provide to RealtyTrac the Full; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr; 15/03/2018 – FTC: Modifications and Additions to the 2014 Order Are Necessary for CoreLogic to Address Deficiencies in Its Compliance With the Order; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 15/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 17/05/2018 – CoreLogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp (NAV) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 29,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The institutional investor held 91,910 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 120,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 611,015 shares traded or 19.29% up from the average. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Rev $9.25B-$9.75B; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The International® MV™ Series; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 22/05/2018 – NAVISTAR OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Navistar Caps Turnaround Plan With Medium-Duty Truck Overhaul; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS CHIEF LEAVES OPEN WHETHER 16.9 PCT STAKE IN NAVISTAR WILL BE RAISED, TAKEOVER BID NEEDED IF EXCEEDS 17 PCT; 15/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS CHIEF ‘VERY SATISFIED’ WITH NAVISTAR DEVELOPMENT; 18/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Showcase Advanced Technologies At Green Transportation Summit & Expo; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR EXTENDS CEO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT TO APRIL 2019

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 526 shares to 2,762 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q2 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 147.40% more from 473,166 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 185,349 shares in its portfolio. Stanley Cap Mgmt invested in 229,959 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,147 shares to 44,505 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 15,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,087 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold CLGX shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management has 9,005 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 60 shares. Oakbrook Llc accumulated 7,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 454,491 shares stake. Rech holds 415,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 131,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners has 23,436 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 32,330 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 137,570 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,448 shares. Bokf Na reported 10,989 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 0.27% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).