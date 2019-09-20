Navistar International (NAV) Reaches $28.41 After 3.00% Down Move; Capital Fund Management Sa Lifted By $12.26 Million Its Texas Instruments (Put) (TXN) Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa increased Texas Instruments Inc (Put) (TXN) stake by 126.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Fund Management Sa acquired 107,500 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (Put) (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Capital Fund Management Sa holds 192,800 shares with $22.13 million value, up from 85,300 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc (Put) now has $117.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 6.72M shares traded or 48.09% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 540,905 shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 9.22 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q2 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 147.40% more from 473,166 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley Ltd Llc holds 229,959 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 185,349 shares. Gotham Asset has invested 0.09% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV).

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar International Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NAV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Navistar International Corporation Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2600 lowest target. $28.75’s average target is 1.20% above currents $28.41 stock price. Navistar International Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -10.36% below currents $126.67 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”.

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 92,000 shares to 50,700 valued at $5.13M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Align Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 19,600 shares and now owns 74,100 shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.