Navistar International (NAV) Reaches $24.18 After 7.00% Up Move; Wilhelmina International (WHLM)’s Sentiment Is 0

Wilhelmina International Inc (WHLM) investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 0 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 3 sold and decreased their stakes in Wilhelmina International Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 263,088 shares, down from 263,650 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wilhelmina International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 0 New Position: 0.

The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.22% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 127,577 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS CHIEF LEAVES OPEN WHETHER 16.9 PCT STAKE IN NAVISTAR WILL BE RAISED, TAKEOVER BID NEEDED IF EXCEEDS 17 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 07/03/2018 – Navistar Caps Turnaround Plan With Medium-Duty Truck Overhaul; 16/04/2018 – VW Truck Division Signals Possible Takeover of U.S.’s Navistar; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The International® MV™ Series; 16/04/2018 – Navistar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – PLANS TO EXPAND PRODUCT LINE-UP IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Rev $9.25B-$9.75B; 15/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS CHIEF ‘VERY SATISFIED’ WITH NAVISTAR DEVELOPMENT; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER MHR FUND NAMES RAYMOND MILLER AS 2ND BD NOMINEEThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.52 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $25.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NAV worth $176.12 million more.

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Milan To Appeal $31 Million Reversal In Navistar Decision – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Milan to appeal Navistar ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apollo Turns A Corner – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Value 25 Fund 2nd Quarter Commentary – GuruFocus.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Navistar’s Engine mid-Decade Engine Debacle Drives Customer-Focused Culture Change – benzinga.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 7.53 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Analysts await Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 0.84% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.19 per share. NAV’s profit will be $124.86 million for 5.04 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navistar International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Capital Ltd Liability reported 229,959 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 92,758 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk owns 150,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Navistar has $53 highest and $34 lowest target. $40.75’s average target is 68.53% above currents $24.18 stock price. Navistar had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) rating on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $35 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 308 shares traded. Wilhelmina International, Inc. (WHLM) has declined 11.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WHLM News: 22/03/2018 – WILHELMINA INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.03; 06/04/2018 – “`Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International 4Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Wilhelmina, Major Models Receive Letter Banning Models From Pier 59; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 – Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for the Year Ended 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wilhelmina International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHLM); 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 06/04/2018 – “‘Wahlburgers’ Producer 44 Blue Teams With Wilhelmina for TV Projects Based on Modeling/Talent Agency”; 11/05/2018 – Wilhelmina International 1Q Rev $19.7M

More notable recent Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Wilhelmina International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WHLM) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for the Year Ended 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company has market cap of $27.74 million. The firm engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It has a 54.04 P/E ratio. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.