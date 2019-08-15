Navistar International (NAV) Reaches $22.68 1 Year Low; Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sun Life Financial has $54 highest and $4500 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 26.31% above currents $39.19 stock price. Sun Life Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by IBC on Thursday, March 14 to “Sell”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, July 1. See Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Sell New Target: $54 Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) hit a new 52-week low and has $21.32 target or 6.00% below today’s $22.68 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.25 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $21.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $134.94 million less. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 224,792 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 18/04/2018 – International Truck And IC Bus Showcase Advanced Technologies At Green Transportation Summit & Expo; 07/03/2018 – Icahn-Backed Navistar Caps Turnaround With Overhaul of Top Truck; 13/04/2018 – Volkswagen has no plans to cede control of trucks ops – chairman; 06/03/2018 Navistar Unveils Uptime-Centric Vision For Growing ReNEWed® Reman Brand; Expands Fleetrite® Private Label Parts Brand; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS AMENDS 13D FILING; 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Rev $9.25B-$9.75B; 23/04/2018 – Mark Hernandez Named Navistar Senior Vice Pres of Global Manufacturing; 16/04/2018 – VW TRUCKS UNIT COULD LIFT NAVISTAR STAKE AFTER POSSIBLE IPO

Analysts await Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 0.84% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.19 per share. NAV’s profit will be $118.99M for 4.73 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navistar International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Navistar International Corporation’s (NYSE:NAV) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How U.S-China Trade Dispute Steers Ocean Shipping Stocks – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medley Capital NAV falls; doesn’t declare a dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Volvo Trucks Makes Active Safety Standard On Most Models Via Bendix Wingman Fusion – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 7.06 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Among 5 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Navistar has $53 highest and $34 lowest target. $42.20’s average target is 86.07% above currents $22.68 stock price. Navistar had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) rating on Thursday, March 14. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $53 target. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3.63% or 229,959 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk owns 150,449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 92,758 are held by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Subordinated Debentures – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sun Life announces inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sun Life Financial (SLF) Tops Q2 EPS by 35c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Life Receives Regulatory Approval for Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 366,062 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG; 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to C$0.475; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides protection and wealth services and products to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.20 billion. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, and Sun Life Financial Asia divisions. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.