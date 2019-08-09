Navistar International Corporation (NAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (NYSE:HY), both competing one another are Trucks & Other Vehicles companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International Corporation 33 0.23 N/A 3.22 9.70 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. 60 0.29 N/A 1.40 44.27

Table 1 demonstrates Navistar International Corporation and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Navistar International Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Navistar International Corporation is currently more affordable than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International Corporation 0.00% -8.1% 4.5% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Navistar International Corporation is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.13. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navistar International Corporation is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Navistar International Corporation and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 60.46% for Navistar International Corporation with consensus target price of $42.2. Competitively Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. has an average target price of $65, with potential upside of 11.86%. Based on the data shown earlier, Navistar International Corporation is looking more favorable than Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Navistar International Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.3% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Navistar International Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navistar International Corporation -3.16% -10.33% -5.3% -2.89% -25.99% 20.39% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. 11.52% 12.56% 4.74% -10.34% -3.92% -0.19%

For the past year Navistar International Corporation had bullish trend while Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. beats Navistar International Corporation.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial and military truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it designs and manufactures mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. It markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through distribution and service network retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. As of October 31, 2016, it had approximately 728 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 94 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. It also sells aftermarket parts under the UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, the company produces forklift truck attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni Auramo and Meyer brand names. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.