Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)

Both Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.74 N/A -2.49 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 9 1.83 N/A 2.22 4.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.95 beta means Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s volatility is 95.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Seaspan Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Seaspan Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seaspan Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Seaspan Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 2 2 0 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Seaspan Corporation is $7.63, which is potential -21.82% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Seaspan Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 47% respectively. 8.9% are Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.23% are Seaspan Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66% Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was more bullish than Seaspan Corporation.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.