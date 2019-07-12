Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)

As Shipping companies, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.80 N/A -0.23 0.00 Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.05 N/A 0.16 10.44

Demonstrates Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Safe Bulkers Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Safe Bulkers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% -4.6% -2.7% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.8 shows that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Safe Bulkers Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Safe Bulkers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.38, while its potential upside is 16.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.7% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.3% of Safe Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers Inc. has 67.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -4.27% -2.5% -7.59% -28.14% -50.6% 9.88% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.6% 7.05% 4.37% -29.54% -49.39% -6.18%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has 9.88% stronger performance while Safe Bulkers Inc. has -6.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Safe Bulkers Inc. beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.