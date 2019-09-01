Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.84 N/A -2.49 0.00 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.29 N/A -30.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.95 and its 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 5.8% respectively. Insiders owned 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has 29.66% stronger performance while Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. has -39.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.