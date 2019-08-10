Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.83 N/A -2.49 0.00 Golar LNG Partners LP 12 2.08 N/A 0.44 27.07

Demonstrates Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Golar LNG Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Golar LNG Partners LP 0.00% 6% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.2% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares and 33.6% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares. Insiders owned 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66% Golar LNG Partners LP -1.99% 3.59% -7.14% -10.24% -27.42% 9.54%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was more bullish than Golar LNG Partners LP.

Summary

Golar LNG Partners LP beats on 5 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Partners L.P.