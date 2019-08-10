Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|14
|0.83
|N/A
|-2.49
|0.00
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|12
|2.08
|N/A
|0.44
|27.07
Demonstrates Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Golar LNG Partners LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|0.00%
|6%
|1.4%
Volatility and Risk
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Golar LNG Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.2% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares and 33.6% of Golar LNG Partners LP shares. Insiders owned 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.94% of Golar LNG Partners LP’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|-7.66%
|19.71%
|13.33%
|9.04%
|-43.18%
|29.66%
|Golar LNG Partners LP
|-1.99%
|3.59%
|-7.14%
|-10.24%
|-27.42%
|9.54%
For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was more bullish than Golar LNG Partners LP.
Summary
Golar LNG Partners LP beats on 5 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
