Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|17
|0.25
|8.56M
|-2.49
|0.00
|GasLog Partners LP
|19
|-3.19
|34.98M
|1.91
|11.28
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|51,043,530.11%
|0%
|0%
|GasLog Partners LP
|183,045,525.90%
|10.5%
|3.5%
Volatility and Risk
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s 1.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, GasLog Partners LP has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, GasLog Partners LP which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GasLog Partners LP.
Analyst Ratings
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and GasLog Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|GasLog Partners LP
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has an average price target of $21.5, and a 21.13% upside potential. GasLog Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 4.60% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than GasLog Partners LP, analysts belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.2% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.1% of GasLog Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 8.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|-7.66%
|19.71%
|13.33%
|9.04%
|-43.18%
|29.66%
|GasLog Partners LP
|-0.97%
|1.84%
|2.38%
|-5.85%
|-14.31%
|8.84%
For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was more bullish than GasLog Partners LP.
Summary
GasLog Partners LP beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P. on 8 of the 12 factors.
