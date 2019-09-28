Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 17 0.25 8.56M -2.49 0.00 GasLog Partners LP 19 -3.19 34.98M 1.91 11.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 51,043,530.11% 0% 0% GasLog Partners LP 183,045,525.90% 10.5% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s 1.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 95.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, GasLog Partners LP has beta of 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, GasLog Partners LP which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GasLog Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and GasLog Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 GasLog Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has an average price target of $21.5, and a 21.13% upside potential. GasLog Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 4.60% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than GasLog Partners LP, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.1% of GasLog Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 8.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 27.2% of GasLog Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66% GasLog Partners LP -0.97% 1.84% 2.38% -5.85% -14.31% 8.84%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was more bullish than GasLog Partners LP.

Summary

GasLog Partners LP beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P. on 8 of the 12 factors.