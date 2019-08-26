Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.79 N/A -2.49 0.00 Euronav NV 9 2.16 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Euronav NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Euronav NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Euronav NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.2% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Euronav NV are owned by institutional investors. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 8.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66% Euronav NV -7.27% -11.28% -9.95% 8.79% -0.36% 21.5%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Euronav NV.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats Euronav NV.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.