Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|14
|0.79
|N/A
|-2.49
|0.00
|Euronav NV
|9
|2.16
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
Demonstrates Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Euronav NV earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Euronav NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Euronav NV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 22.2% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Euronav NV are owned by institutional investors. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 8.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|-7.66%
|19.71%
|13.33%
|9.04%
|-43.18%
|29.66%
|Euronav NV
|-7.27%
|-11.28%
|-9.95%
|8.79%
|-0.36%
|21.5%
For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Euronav NV.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats Euronav NV.
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of August 23, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 56 double hulled vessels, including 30 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.