Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Comparison side by side

As Shipping companies, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 17 0.25 8.56M -2.49 0.00 TORM plc 8 0.00 25.62M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and TORM plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 50,352,941.18% 0% 0% TORM plc 311,678,832.12% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and TORM plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 TORM plc 0 0 0 0.00

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 27.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares and 0% of TORM plc shares. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 8.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66% TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was less bullish than TORM plc.

Summary

TORM plc beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P. on 5 of the 9 factors.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.