Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Comparison side by side

As Shipping companies, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|17
|0.25
|8.56M
|-2.49
|0.00
|TORM plc
|8
|0.00
|25.62M
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and TORM plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|50,352,941.18%
|0%
|0%
|TORM plc
|311,678,832.12%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and TORM plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|TORM plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s consensus target price is $21.5, while its potential upside is 27.60%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 22.2% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares and 0% of TORM plc shares. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 8.9%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|-7.66%
|19.71%
|13.33%
|9.04%
|-43.18%
|29.66%
|TORM plc
|-1.4%
|-26.65%
|37.37%
|5.81%
|0%
|43.62%
For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was less bullish than TORM plc.
Summary
TORM plc beats Navios Maritime Partners L.P. on 5 of the 9 factors.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
