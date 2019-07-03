Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Contrasting side by side

Since Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.69 N/A -0.23 0.00 Top Ships Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and Top Ships Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% -4.6% -2.7% Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5%

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Top Ships Inc. on the other hand, has -0.45 beta which makes it 145.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Top Ships Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Top Ships Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.7% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares and 0.9% of Top Ships Inc. shares. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 8.9%. Competitively, Top Ships Inc. has 0.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -4.27% -2.5% -7.59% -28.14% -50.6% 9.88% Top Ships Inc. -3.56% -11.79% -22.47% -58.84% -58.58% -18.99%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Top Ships Inc.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.