Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) and KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Contrasting side by side

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) and KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 17 0.25 8.56M -2.49 0.00 KNOT Offshore Partners LP 19 10.30 21.52M 1.70 11.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 50,861,556.74% 0% 0% KNOT Offshore Partners LP 115,141,787.05% 8.8% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.95 beta means Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s volatility is 95.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, KNOT Offshore Partners LP has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, KNOT Offshore Partners LP which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and KNOT Offshore Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is $21.5, with potential upside of 21.13%. Competitively the consensus target price of KNOT Offshore Partners LP is $21, which is potential 11.17% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. appears more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners LP, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and KNOT Offshore Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 37.3% respectively. 8.9% are Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.48% of KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66% KNOT Offshore Partners LP -3.48% 1.68% 0.88% 1.04% -13.3% 8.31%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has stronger performance than KNOT Offshore Partners LP

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners LP beats on 9 of the 12 factors Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.