Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Shipping company, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has 22.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its peers. 8.9% of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners L.P. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 50.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.25 and has 1.07 Quick Ratio. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.95 shows that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s peers are 28.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.