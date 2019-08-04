Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

As Shipping businesses, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -18.41 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.35 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teekay Tankers Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Teekay Tankers Ltd. has 1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Teekay Tankers Ltd. has an average target price of $1.2, with potential upside of 8.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares and 36.1% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares. 23.2% are Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93% Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Summary

Teekay Tankers Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.