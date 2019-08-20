Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.15 N/A -18.41 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 26.46

Table 1 demonstrates Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.6% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.14 beta indicates that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 214.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.7 consensus target price and a 47.58% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% are Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93% Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. 3.12% -12.31% -20.31% 12.11% -16.43% 0.43%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.