Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Reaches $6.73 After 3.00% Down Move; TRYG A/S ORDINARY SHARES (TGVSF) Shorts Increased By 4.15%

The stock of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 97,866 shares traded. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) has declined 50.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NM News: 13/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS CLOSES $30.0M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING 'B' FROM 'B-'; OUTLOOK 'STABLE'; 22/05/2018 – Moody's places Navios Acquisition on negative outlook; corporate family at B3; 16/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME SUBMITS CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT IPO REGISTRATION; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS REPORTS PURCHASE OF THREE CONTAINERS; 14/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Completes Acquisition of Containership; 15/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 35c; 07/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces Acquisition of Three Containerships; 15/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Navios South American Logistics To 'B' From 'B-'

TRYG A/S ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) had an increase of 4.15% in short interest. TGVSF’s SI was 1.78M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.15% from 1.71M shares previously. It closed at $33.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products for private individuals, small and medium sized businesses, industrial clients, and corporate clients in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company has market cap of $9.85 billion. The firm operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It provides motor insurance that covers injuries to a third party or damage to a third party's property, as well as damage to the customer's own vehicle from collision, fire, or theft; private fire and contents insurance comprising house and contents insurance; commercial fire and contents insurance, including building insurance; personal accident insurance; workers' compensation insurance; general third-party liability insurance; transport insurance; and health insurance.

