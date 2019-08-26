Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Reaches $6.20 After 3.00% Up Move; KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS COMMON SHARES C (KHTRF) Shorts Decreased By 0.73%

KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had a decrease of 0.73% in short interest. KHTRF’s SI was 1.81M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.73% from 1.83 million shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 825 days are for KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)’s short sellers to cover KHTRF’s short positions. It closed at $5.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 203,669 shares traded or 76.29% up from the average. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) has declined 32.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NM News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Navios Maritime Holdings To ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces $30.0 Million Private Placement; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS REPORTS PURCHASE OF THREE CONTAINERS; 13/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS CLOSES $30.0M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 08/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC NMCI.NFF – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10; 15/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs 1Q Rev $116.9M; 18/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs: Average Closing Price of Stk Less Than $1 a Shr; 14/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Completes Acquisition of Containership; 16/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces Submission of Confidential Draft Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering; 15/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC- QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.35The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $80.56M company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $6.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NM worth $2.42 million more.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $816.57 million. The company's commercialized products include Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for the treatment of visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Movantik for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; AzaSite to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea; and FOCUSfactor, a dietary supplement. It has a 35.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s products under development comprise Probuphine to treat opioid addiction; NeurAxon family to treat acute migraine, pain, and neurological disorders; Antibe family to treat chronic pain and inflammation; Iluvien to treat diabetic macular edema; and Netildex to treat ocular inflammation.

