Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Reaches $5.32 After 3.00% Down Move; Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Shorts Raised By 19.6%

The stock of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 131,784 shares traded. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) has declined 50.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NM News: 18/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs: Average Closing Price of Stk Less Than $1 a Shr; 15/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC- QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.35; 17/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Navios Maritime Holdings To ‘B’; Otlk Stable; 14/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Completes Acquisition of Containership; 18/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE; 15/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC NM.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.30; 08/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC NMCI.NFF – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10; 18/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs: NYSE Notification Has No Impact on Business Ops; 18/05/2018 – Navios Maritime: Notified by NYSE That It Was No Longer in Compliance With Listing StandardsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $69.19M company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $5.16 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NM worth $2.08 million less.

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) had an increase of 19.6% in short interest. IRT’s SI was 2.08 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.6% from 1.74M shares previously. With 404,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)’s short sellers to cover IRT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 357,341 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company has market cap of $69.19 million. The firm focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in two divisions, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

Independence Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. It has a 43.19 P/E ratio.

