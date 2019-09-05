Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Reaches $5.06 After 8.00% Up Move; Manitex International (MNTX) Shorts Increased By 42.54%

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) had an increase of 42.54% in short interest. MNTX’s SI was 452,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 42.54% from 317,600 shares previously. With 81,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s short sellers to cover MNTX’s short positions. The SI to Manitex International Inc’s float is 3.2%. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 27,611 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces $32.7 Million Equity Investment by Tadano, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Manitex International, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.29 million shares or 0.63% more from 10.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest has 0% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 47,082 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 15,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 553,942 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 3,083 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 16,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 22,244 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 384,625 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 18,356 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Beddow Management stated it has 0.17% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Cannell Capital Limited Liability Com holds 171,149 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.64 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.