Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Reaches $4.81 After 4.00% Down Move; MENE ORDINARY SHARES (MENEF) Sellers Decreased By 8.87% Their Shorts

The stock of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 56,817 shares traded. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) has declined 32.93% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NM News: 15/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE THREE CONTAINERSHIPS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $117.25 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Completes Acquisition of Containership; 09/03/2018 Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces $30.0 Million Private Placement; 15/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC NM.N – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.30; 18/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs: To Cure Deficiency Within Prescribed Time Frame; 18/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s places Navios Acquisition on negative outlook; corporate family at B3; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS SOUTH AMERICAN LOGISTICS INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC – NUMBER OF COMMON UNITS TO BE OFFERED AND PRICE RANGE FOR PROPOSED OFFERING HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINEDThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $63.17M company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $4.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NM worth $2.53 million less.

MENE INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MENEF) had a decrease of 8.87% in short interest. MENEF’s SI was 37,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.87% from 40,600 shares previously. With 108,200 avg volume, 0 days are for MENE INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MENEF)’s short sellers to cover MENEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.17% or $0.0262 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3985. About 42,883 shares traded. Mene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MENEF) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company has market cap of $63.17 million. The firm focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It currently has negative earnings. It operates in two divisions, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Mene Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets gold and platinum jewelry. The company has market cap of $126.83 million. It offers bracelets, necklaces, pendants, earrings, rings, chains, charms, and gifts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm retails its jewelry products directly to consumer through online portal.