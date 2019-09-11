Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.15 N/A -18.41 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 10 1.96 N/A 2.22 4.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Seaspan Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Seaspan Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2% Seaspan Corporation 0.00% 16.7% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.14 shows that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Seaspan Corporation’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Seaspan Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Seaspan Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Seaspan Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seaspan Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Seaspan Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus target price and a -24.38% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Seaspan Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10% and 47%. 23.2% are Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.23% are Seaspan Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93% Seaspan Corporation -2.4% -0.2% 1.6% 7.86% 21.27% 29.63%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Seaspan Corporation.

Summary

Seaspan Corporation beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of May 26, 2017, it operated a fleet of 89 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.