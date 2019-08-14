Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) Comparing side by side

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -18.41 0.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 7 0.37 N/A -5.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.14. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares and 8.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares. 23.2% are Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has 71.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation -6.03% 0.55% -9.75% 15.34% -25.39% 96.62%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.