Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Comparison side by side

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.14 N/A -18.41 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.56 N/A 1.72 10.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.14 beta indicates that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 214.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s potential upside is 11.62% and its average price target is $17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares and 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares. 23.2% are Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.91% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.