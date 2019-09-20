Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Comparing side by side

Both Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) compete on a level playing field in the Shipping industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -18.41 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 18 3.58 N/A 1.72 10.29

Table 1 demonstrates Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0.00% 15.4% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.14 beta. Hoegh LNG Partners LP on the other hand, has 0.99 beta which makes it 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Hoegh LNG Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 9.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares and 41% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP shares. Insiders held 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 12.91% are Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -1.61% 1.14% -9% 0.91% -3.07% 15.24%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners LP beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.