Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 4 0.15 N/A -18.41 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.31 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0.00% -63% -8.2% Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.14 beta. Global Ship Lease Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Ship Lease Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Global Ship Lease Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Global Ship Lease Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s potential upside is 36.16% and its average price target is $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. and Global Ship Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 5.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 23.2% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 79% are Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. -26.17% 31.86% 16.19% 128.63% -32.93% 106.93% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

For the past year Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Summary

Global Ship Lease Inc. beats Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals; handles vessels, barges, and push boats; and operates upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as users of refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s fleet consists of 66 vessels totaling 6.7 million deadweight tons. It operates in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.