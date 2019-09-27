Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2
|0.00
|16.27M
|0.28
|7.65
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|7
|0.43
|2.46M
|-4.68
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Global Ship Lease Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|820,515,406.73%
|0%
|0%
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|35,395,683.45%
|-14.6%
|-4.4%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Global Ship Lease Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Global Ship Lease Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 16.28%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.9% of Global Ship Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2.37%
|6.42%
|-12.26%
|-28.34%
|0%
|-24.04%
|Global Ship Lease Inc.
|-2.46%
|11.85%
|45.5%
|23.14%
|-21.33%
|59.88%
For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend while Global Ship Lease Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 12 factors Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Global Ship Lease Inc.
