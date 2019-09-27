Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.00 16.27M 0.28 7.65 Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.43 2.46M -4.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Global Ship Lease Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 820,515,406.73% 0% 0% Global Ship Lease Inc. 35,395,683.45% -14.6% -4.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Global Ship Lease Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Global Ship Lease Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 16.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.9% of Global Ship Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend while Global Ship Lease Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats Global Ship Lease Inc.