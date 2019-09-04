Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) Trades at $1.91 After Triangle; Cimpress N.V. (CMPR) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cimpress has $100 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is -21.11% below currents $110.91 stock price. Cimpress had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Aegis Capital. Barrington maintained the shares of CMPR in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) latest ratings:

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Aegis Capital Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $110 New Target: $75 Upgrade

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based firm in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. It has a 36.97 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

The stock decreased 3.30% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $110.91. About 289,930 shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) has declined 32.97% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CMPR News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cimpress’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Outlook To Negative; 02/05/2018 – CIMPRESS 3Q REV. $636.1M, EST. $615.7M; 03/05/2018 – Cimpress Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Cimpress Presenting at Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 CHARLIE JINAN CHEN CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT IN BOSTON WITH SECURITIES FRAUD; 05/04/2018 – Massachusetts restaurant owner arrested on insider trading charges; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CIMPRESS N.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Cimpress N.V. Outlk To Neg From Stbl, Rtgs Afrmd; 14/05/2018 – Ubs O’Connor LLC Exits Position in Cimpress; 15/05/2018 – Cimpress Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 23

More notable recent Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cimpress (CMPR) to Gain From Solid Product Line, Buyouts – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Cimpress – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Cimpress At $95, Earn 14.6% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.