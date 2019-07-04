Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) EPS Estimated At $0.11; Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund Has 0.9 Sentiment

Analysts expect Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 5.NMCI’s profit would be $3.58 million giving it 4.77 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. The stock increased 5.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 26,386 shares traded. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NKX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 19 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 21 sold and decreased equity positions in Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 4.35 million shares, down from 4.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 8.

More notable recent Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on February 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Completes Preferred Share Issuance – Business Wire” published on October 30, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Search Of Income: Municipal Bond CEFs (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” on January 20, 2015. More interesting news about Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tax-Free Income For Those Who Need It Most: California Municipal Bond CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DEX Tender Offer Live – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 101,536 shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 309,351 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 143,471 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 0.56% in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,900 shares.

It closed at $14.64 lastly. It is down 5.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $695.27 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States.

More notable recent Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) news were published by: Hellenicshippingnews.com which released: “Philly Fire Sparks Product Tanker Earnings – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Is Container Shipping Market Less Turbulent Than Headlines Imply? – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces Delivery of One Containership – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces $10.0 Million Unit Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces Update to U.S. Listing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. The company has market cap of $68.35 million. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. It has a 7.47 P/E ratio.