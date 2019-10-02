Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Comparing side by side

Since Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2 0.00 16.27M 0.28 7.65 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.00 3.78M -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and Pyxis Tankers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 817,587,939.70% 0% 0% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 316,476,892.16% -26.5% -9.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. shares and 0.2% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend while Pyxis Tankers Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.