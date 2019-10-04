Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Shipping company, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 814,029,118.93% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 16.27M 2 7.65 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.55 2.59

As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 114.86%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend while Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Navios Maritime Containers L.P.