Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Shipping company, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
10.38% of Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|814,029,118.93%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.54%
|5.93%
|2.15%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|16.27M
|2
|7.65
|Industry Average
|25.22M
|455.00M
|23.53
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.40
|1.55
|2.59
As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 114.86%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2.37%
|6.42%
|-12.26%
|-28.34%
|0%
|-24.04%
|Industry Average
|1.88%
|9.01%
|9.18%
|23.03%
|19.97%
|28.67%
For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend while Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s peers had bullish trend.
Dividends
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.