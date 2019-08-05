Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has 10.38% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.54%
|5.93%
|2.15%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|N/A
|2
|7.65
|Industry Average
|25.22M
|455.00M
|23.53
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.33
|1.36
|1.43
|2.61
As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 50.69%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Navios Maritime Containers L.P.
|2.37%
|6.42%
|-12.26%
|-28.34%
|0%
|-24.04%
|Industry Average
|1.88%
|9.01%
|9.18%
|23.03%
|19.97%
|28.67%
For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend while Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
Navios Maritime Containers L.P. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.