Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has 10.38% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. N/A 2 7.65 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.36 1.43 2.61

As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 50.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Containers L.P. 2.37% 6.42% -12.26% -28.34% 0% -24.04% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Navios Maritime Containers L.P. had bearish trend while Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Navios Maritime Containers L.P.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.