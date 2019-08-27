Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to pay $0.30 on Oct 9, 2019; Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered Nokia (NOK) Stake

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 35.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 3.64%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 1.45M shares with $8.28M value, down from 2.25M last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $27.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 10.23M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 20/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Nokia unit revival may breathe new life into TN electronics sector; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Soft 1Q in North America, But Excellent Momentum Seen Later This Year; 20/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Corporation – Managers’ transactions; 19/03/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – ALFA AND NOKIA PARTNER TO DEPLOY NOKIA AIRSCALE SOLUTION, SIGN MOU FOR NETWORK EVOLUTION TOWARD 5G; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Networks Gross Margin 35.8% Vs 39.5%, Op Margin 1% Vs 6.6%; 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA SEES DEAL TO CLOSE IN LATE 2Q ’18; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – EXPECTS TO OUTPERFORM THAT MARKET IN FULL YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Operating Margin 4.8% Vs 6.3%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NNA) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:NNA) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp's current price of $5.93 translates into 5.06% yield. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp's dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 61,315 shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) has declined 25.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $81.41 million. It owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

More notable recent Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on August 21, 2019

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $335.82 million for 20.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.