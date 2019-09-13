Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to pay $0.30 on Oct 9, 2019; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

Among 3 analysts covering Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Molson Coors has $71 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is 1.92% above currents $56.25 stock price. Molson Coors had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of TAP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Bryan Garnier & Cie downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, August 1 report. See Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) latest ratings:

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NNA) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:NNA) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp’s current price of $7.07 translates into 4.24% yield. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 45,444 shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) has declined 25.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NNA News: 26/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION – NAVE GALACTIC TO BE SUBSTITUTED BY NAVE EQUINOX AND NAVE PYXIS MR2 PRODUCT TANKERS; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS REPORTS PURCHASE OF THREE CONTAINERS; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE THREE CONTAINERSHIPS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $117.25 MLN; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS SOUTH AMERICAN LOGISTICS INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.125 per Unit; 26/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – AGREED TO ACQUIRE NAVE GALACTIC A 2009-BUILT VLCC FROM NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORPORATION FOR $44.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Completed $71.5 M Sale and Leaseback Agreement for Four MR2 Product Tankers; 10/05/2018 – Navios Marit Acq 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Completes Acquisition of Containership; 19/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION REPORTS SALE-LEASEBACK TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold Molson Coors Brewing Company shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 1,008 shares. Diversified Tru holds 4,427 shares. 4,243 are held by Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Interocean Ltd Co has invested 0.98% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 74,468 shares. Financial Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). British Columbia Mngmt Corp owns 36,764 shares. Skba Capital Management Limited Co invested in 219,500 shares or 1.96% of the stock. M&T Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 6,908 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 220,636 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 11,229 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 137,485 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 20.97 million shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 4,793 shares.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.14 billion. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, MickeyÂ’s, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, MilwaukeeÂ’s Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the HenryÂ’s Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $97.06 million. It owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.