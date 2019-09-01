Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to pay $0.30 on Oct 9, 2019; Edgestream Partners LP Increased United States Stl New (X) Holding By $774,706

Edgestream Partners Lp increased United States Stl Corp New (X) stake by 25.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 40,774 shares as United States Stl Corp New (X)’s stock declined 1.57%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 197,744 shares with $3.85 million value, up from 156,970 last quarter. United States Stl Corp New now has $1.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 8.08 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Steel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (X); 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NNA) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:NNA) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp's current price of $6.32 translates into 4.75% yield. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp's dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 18,498 shares traded. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) has declined 25.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Misses Q2 EPS by 75c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com" on August 21, 2019

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $85.11 million. It owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Among 3 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.33’s average target is 2.35% above currents $11.07 stock price. United States Steel had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, June 4. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS.