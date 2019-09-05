Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to pay $0.30 on Oct 9, 2019; Colfax (CFX)’s Sentiment Is 1.72

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NNA) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:NNA) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp’s current price of $6.44 translates into 4.66% yield. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 38,292 shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) has declined 25.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NNA News: 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE THREE CONTAINERSHIPS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $117.25 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces Acquisition of Three Containerships; 16/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME SUBMITS CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT IPO REGISTRATION; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Navios Acquisition On Negative Outlook; Corporate Family At B3; 10/05/2018 – Navios Marit Acq 1Q Loss $24.5M; 08/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC NMCI.NFF – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10; 26/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP – ALSO AGREED TO EXTEND CHARTER RATE BACKSTOP OF SHINYO KANNIKA TO NAVE GALACTIC; 19/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME COMPLETED SALE-LEASEBACK PACT FOR 4 TANKERS; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS REPORTS PURCHASE OF THREE CONTAINERS

Colfax Corp (CFX) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 122 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 71 cut down and sold their equity positions in Colfax Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 106.47 million shares, up from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Colfax Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 40 Increased: 64 New Position: 58.

More notable recent Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ocean Rate Report: Supertankers Jump, Boxes Rates Tumble – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $88.41 million. It owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

The stock increased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 1.13 million shares traded. Colfax Corporation (CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Bdt Capital Partners Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation for 10.70 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 2.11 million shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Incline Global Management Llc has 4.86% invested in the company for 815,148 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 4.4% in the stock. Cooke & Bieler Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.56 million shares.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CFX’s profit will be $55.30 million for 14.24 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.