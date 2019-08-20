Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Reaches $5.55 After 8.00% Down Move; Lodge Hill Capital Upped By $20.22 Million Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 109.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc acquired 84,940 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 162,255 shares with $38.73 million value, up from 77,315 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $21.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 1.45 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Non-Fuel Cost Per ASM Flat to Down 1%; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 20/03/2018 – United Airlines pauses cargo-hold pet transport after missteps; 13/03/2018 – United is investigating the incident; 30/03/2018 – United and Mesa Airlines Receive Tentative Approval to Increase to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS

The stock of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 104,176 shares traded or 176.31% up from the average. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) has declined 25.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NNA News: 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS ACQUISITION FINANCE (US) INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION – NAVE GALACTIC TO BE SUBSTITUTED BY NAVE EQUINOX AND NAVE PYXIS MR2 PRODUCT TANKERS; 08/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC NMCI.NFF – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE THREE CONTAINERSHIPS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $117.25 MLN; 09/03/2018 Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces $30.0 Million Private Placement; 19/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces Sale and Leaseback Transaction; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp Announces Sale and Leaseback Transaction; 10/05/2018 – Navios Marit Acq 1Q Rev $46.2M; 10/05/2018 – Navios Marit Acq 1Q Loss $24.5MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $76.19M company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $5.11 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NNA worth $6.10M less.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Avianca Sees Another Loss During Restructuring – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LTM’s Q2 Loss Narrows, DAL, UAL & LUV in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “United Airlines (UAL) announces new partnership with CLEAR – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways United Airlines Is Taking a Different Path – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines and United Airlines duke it out in 2019 Trazees Awards – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 309,054 shares to 105,146 valued at $14.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 9,500 shares and now owns 105,654 shares. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Continental has $120 highest and $78 lowest target. $99’s average target is 17.82% above currents $84.03 stock price. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0.1% or 126,603 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.07% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 400,195 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fin Mngmt LP has 0.26% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 37,664 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 45,000 shares. 6,480 are owned by Oppenheimer Inc. James Research owns 0.16% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 31,549 shares. 19,904 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Ltd Llc. The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Services has invested 0.24% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 380 are owned by Sun Life Inc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 42,388 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. The Sweden-based Nordea Ab has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Global Endowment Mngmt Lp reported 41,160 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Co holds 134 shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Com stated it has 43,923 shares.

Analysts await Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, up 69.05% or $1.45 from last year’s $-2.1 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,183.33% negative EPS growth.