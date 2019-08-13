Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Analysts See $-0.65 EPS; Centerbridge Partners LP Trimmed By $20.25 Million Its Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Holding

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) stake by 39.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 2.03M shares as Rowan Companies Plc (RDC)’s stock 0.00%. The Centerbridge Partners Lp holds 3.08 million shares with $33.29 million value, down from 5.11 million last quarter. Rowan Companies Plc now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 02/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Shell for the Rowan Viking; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – WILL RECONVENE 2018 AGM ON MAY 25; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13

Analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) to report $-0.65 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $1.45 EPS change or 69.05% from last quarter’s $-2.1 EPS. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s analysts see -1,183.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 31,446 shares traded. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) has declined 25.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NNA News: 08/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC NMCI.NFF – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10; 07/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces Acquisition of Three Containerships; 19/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp Announces Sale and Leaseback Transaction; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Navios Acquisition To ‘B-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – Navios Marit Acq 1Q Rev $46.2M; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/03/2018 Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces $30.0 Million Private Placement; 19/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Completed $71.5 M Sale and Leaseback Agreement for Four MR2 Product Tankers; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE THREE CONTAINERSHIPS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $117.25 MLN; 16/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC – NUMBER OF COMMON UNITS TO BE OFFERED AND PRICE RANGE FOR PROPOSED OFFERING HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl stated it has 66,143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Lc invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). 6,969 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 165,707 shares. 1.47M were reported by Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 24,000 shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3.97 million shares. King Street Capital Mngmt Lp holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 2.90M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 7,385 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 193,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 0% or 2.01 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 417,538 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Centerbridge Partners Limited Partnership holds 4.57% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) or 3.08 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 198,933 shares.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $82.92 million. It owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.