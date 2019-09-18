Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Both Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 7 0.42 N/A -5.47 0.00 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 3 0.46 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited 0.00% -8.7% -4%

Volatility and Risk

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 27.9% respectively. About 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 33.3% are Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation -6.03% 0.55% -9.75% 15.34% -25.39% 96.62% Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited -10.29% -7.01% -3.48% -5.28% -13.6% 14.66%

For the past year Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation beats Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services to national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 5, 2017, it operated a fleet of 62 double-hull vessels, including 57 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a strategic partnership with Statoil for the crude oil tanker newbuildings. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.